This is how to decide between two seemingly equally good options

There are many things that can make a decision difficult. Sometimes the consequences of the choice are significant. Sometimes you don’t know a lot about the options. Sometimes the situation is so complicated that it is hard to wrap your head around it. But a common situation is that the options are quite similar overall, and so none of them are clearly the best.

What can you do in that case?

Beware of comparisons

When you are faced with several options at the same time, it is natural to compare them to each other. Unfortunately, those comparisons bias the way you look at information.

Research I did early in my career found that there are two kinds of differences that emerge from comparisons. Some differences are directly related to what a pair of options have in common. For example, if you are deciding between two apartments, one might be on a higher floor in the building than the other. These differences are called alignable differences, because they relate to how the information about the options is placed in correspondence.

Some differences are unrelated to what the options have in common. For example, one apartment might have a breakfast nook, while the other does not. These differences are called nonalignable differences.

In general, people pay less attention to the nonalignable differences than to the alignable differences. That means that if a set of options seems similar in their attractiveness, it is possible that they are similar mostly in their alignable differences. If so, you should find a way to pay more attention to the nonalignable differences.

One way to do that is to bear in mind that after you choose, you will no longer be comparing the options to each other. Instead, you will be living with the option you selected. So try to evaluate each of the options independently of the others. Imagine what it will be like to have that option rather than focusing on the relative advantages of one over the other. That will help you to take those nonalignable properties into account.