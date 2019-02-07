advertisement
Wells Fargo banking outage enrages customers, ruins mornings

[Photo: Erol Ahmed/Unsplash]
By Steven Melendez1 minute Read

Wells Fargo customers who tried to visit the bank’s website Thursday morning found an ominous message instead of the usual online banking login screen.

“We’re experiencing a system issue that is causing intermittent outages, and we’re working to restore services as soon as possible,” the bank’s site said. “We apologize for the inconvenience.”

On Twitter, the bank reported a “systems issue” causing “intermittent outages” and problems with online and mobile banking, while many customers expressed fury that they were unable to even use their debit cards to access funds.

As Business Insider points out, it’s been less than a week since Wells Fargo’s last technical difficulties. Last Friday, the bank was also apologizing on social media for trouble with its online banking systems.

Wells Fargo didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry from Fast Company.

UPDATE: The bank said in a Thursday afternoon tweet the outage was related to a “power shutdown” after “smoke was detected” at a Wells Fargo facility.

