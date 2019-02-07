advertisement
Wells Fargo banking outage enrages customers, ruins mornings

[Photo: Erol Ahmed/Unsplash]
By Steven Melendez2 minute Read

Wells Fargo customers who tried to visit the bank’s website Thursday morning found an ominous message instead of the usual online banking login screen.

“We’re experiencing a system issue that is causing intermittent outages, and we’re working to restore services as soon as possible,” the bank’s site said. “We apologize for the inconvenience.”

On Twitter, the bank reported a “systems issue” causing “intermittent outages” and problems with online and mobile banking, while many customers expressed fury that they were unable to even use their debit cards to access funds.

As Business Insider points out, it’s been less than a week since Wells Fargo’s last technical difficulties. Last Friday, the bank was also apologizing on social media for trouble with its online banking systems.

Update 3: Wells Fargo released a new statement hoping to quell speculation that the technical issues are the result of a cyberattack:

“We want our customers to know that this is a contained issue affecting one of our facilities, and not due to any cybersecurity event or attack. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by these system issues, and any Wells Fargo fees incurred as a result of these issues will be.

Update 2: After several hours, the bank said it is still experiencing system issues due to a “power shutdown at one of our facilities, initiated after smoke was detected following routine maintenance.”

“We apologize for the inconvenience caused by these system issues, and we want our customers to know that any Wells Fargo fees incurred as a result of these issues will be reversed.”

Update 1: The bank said in a Thursday afternoon tweet the outage was related to a “power shutdown” after “smoke was detected” at a Wells Fargo facility.

Not surprisingly, cryptocurrency enthusiasts are reveling in this moment:

