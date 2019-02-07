Wells Fargo banking outage enrages customers, ruins mornings

Wells Fargo customers who tried to visit the bank’s website Thursday morning found an ominous message instead of the usual online banking login screen.

“We’re experiencing a system issue that is causing intermittent outages, and we’re working to restore services as soon as possible,” the bank’s site said. “We apologize for the inconvenience.”

On Twitter, the bank reported a “systems issue” causing “intermittent outages” and problems with online and mobile banking, while many customers expressed fury that they were unable to even use their debit cards to access funds.

wells fargo is so supportive <333 yesterday i was like omg I need to stop spending money and today their entire system is down, I can't access my balances online, and my debit and credit are both not working <333 we love a supportive bank <333 — lexi (@leximusk) February 7, 2019

Of course, the day my laptop breaks and I need to buy a new one immediately, Wells Fargo is having a nationwide outage and no one is able to use their checking accounts or debit cards, or access their online accounts or contact customer service. Hate u, @WellsFargo — Kaitlin Benz (@Kaitlin_Benz) February 7, 2019

As Business Insider points out, it’s been less than a week since Wells Fargo’s last technical difficulties. Last Friday, the bank was also apologizing on social media for trouble with its online banking systems.

????Oh, The Wells Fargo Wagon will not be coming down the street today because the horses are locked in the stable and we cannot get them out!???? — Taylor Kamp (@taylor_kamp) February 7, 2019

Update 3: Wells Fargo released a new statement hoping to quell speculation that the technical issues are the result of a cyberattack:

“We want our customers to know that this is a contained issue affecting one of our facilities, and not due to any cybersecurity event or attack. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by these system issues, and any Wells Fargo fees incurred as a result of these issues will be.

Update 2: After several hours, the bank said it is still experiencing system issues due to a “power shutdown at one of our facilities, initiated after smoke was detected following routine maintenance.”

“We apologize for the inconvenience caused by these system issues, and we want our customers to know that any Wells Fargo fees incurred as a result of these issues will be reversed.”

Update 1: The bank said in a Thursday afternoon tweet the outage was related to a “power shutdown” after “smoke was detected” at a Wells Fargo facility.