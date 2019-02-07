Gametime’s LastCall lets fans save big by procrastinating on ticket sales

When it comes to buying or selling game or concert tickets, it’s hard to fight Ticketmaster. That doesn’t stop people from trying, though. Entering the fray is the mobile-first Gametime, a ticketing company that targets last-minute fans, either those who are naturally spontaneous or natural-born procrastinators. It has just introduced a new service, LastCall, which is a new way to get into live events even up to 90 minutes after an event starts, if you’re a fourth-quarter or headliners-only sort of fan.

LastCall can help impecunious fans see their favorite teams and artists, racking up the savings by just missing a few minutes of the concert or game. According to Gametime, by waiting to purchase tickets after a game starts, fans can save even more. For example, according to Gametime data, 48 hours prior to an MLB game, the ticket price is $48. That drops to just $13 after the first pitch. Since baseball games are three innings too long anyway, it could be worth saving a few bucks to skip the first innings.

Apparently, the idea isn’t so far-fetched. Some 60% of all Gametime purchases already happen within 36 hours of an event. And 27% of gen Z and millennial Gametime and non-Gametime users have already bought tickets to events after they have started. LastCall is just looking to make the practice easier and more acceptable for penny-pinching fans.

“Value is a major consideration for fans who want to attend an event, especially younger fans who make up Gametime’s core user base,” said Gametime CEO and founder Brad Griffith. “LastCall helps fans efficiently use their limited time and take advantage of decreasing prices to enjoy the connection of the in-person atmosphere that only a live event can offer.”