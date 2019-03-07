Why Soko Glam cofounder Charlotte Cho’s favorite travel accessory is a lacrosse ball

Charlotte Cho, the cofounder of Korean beauty company Soko Glam, does a lot of traveling. Here, she shares her best tips for long, international flights.

BBQ and Soju

I travel a lot to Seoul from NYC. I always choose the flight that gets me into Seoul at 6 p.m. I meet up with my team for dinner and we eat Korean BBQ and drink soju, so that I can sleep through my jet lag.

Face Wash

I like to carry a travel-size cleansing water on an overnight flight. There’s nothing worse than sleeping with your makeup on, or using the airplane sink water to wash your face.

Tension Release

A firm rubber lacrosse ball is my secret weapon for long flights. They’re great at releasing tension in the face and hard-to-reach places on your back.