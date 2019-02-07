Images of Delta’s new A220 planes show bathroom windows and bigger bins

Delta sees what other airlines are doing with their increasingly small seats and disappearing in-seat entertainment systems (and the grousing that it induces in passengers), and so it decided to buck that trend. Today, Delta Air Lines launched its newest plane, the Airbus A220, with bigger seats (coach seats clock in at 18.6 inches, the widest main cabin seats in Delta’s fleet), a new wireless seat-back in-flight entertainment system, bigger overhead bins, all-you-can-eat Biscoff (just guessing!), improved Wi-Fi, and even a window in the bathroom for better selfie opportunities.

It’s one way Delta is working to let its customers know it wants to make the flying experience slightly more tolerable, even on short flights. The fact that prioritizing customer experience sounds innovative shows how low travelers’ standards have sunk over the years. Delta hopes that making travel less cramped and more entertaining will help it attract the loyalty of those oh-so-important higher-paying business travelers, offering the new plane on routes including New York, Boston, and Dallas.

It’s not just about improved customer experience, though: The planes, created by Canadian manufacturer Bombardier and French manufacturer Airbus, are also designed to help the airline save on fuel costs, as they are made of a lighter composite material and have new engines that are 20% more fuel efficient.

Even though the planes just launched today, Delta has already ordered more of them. So be prepared for the unexpected—actually being comfortable on a flight.