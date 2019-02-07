Twitter’s Q4 earnings by the numbers

While Twitter’s Q4 numbers aren’t bad, the stock took a 7% beating in pre-market trading. That’s mostly because of the company’s disappointing guidance and the fact that it announced it will stop reporting monthly active users. As Twitter revealed in its letter to shareholders:

We want to provide something valuable to people on Twitter every day, and we believe that monetizable DAU (mDAU), and its related growth, are the best ways to measure our success. Monetizable DAU are Twitter users who log in and access Twitter on any given day through twitter.com or our Twitter applications that are able to show ads. Our mDAU are not comparable to current disclosures from other companies, many of whom share a more expansive metric that includes people who are not seeing ads. We considered changing our disclosure to be comparable to other companies, but our goal was not to disclose the largest daily active user number we could. We want to align our external stakeholders around one metric that reflects our goal of delivering value to people on Twitter every day and monetizing that usage. So, starting this quarter, in addition to sharing the growth in mDAU as we have since 2016, we are disclosing the absolute number of average mDAU (previously referred to as DAU), for both the US and international markets. As mDAU will be the metric we use to show the size of our audience and engagement going forward, we will discontinue disclosing MAU after Q1’19.

This change in disclosure does not impact the objectives which bring advertisers to Twitter or the information to which they have access today. Advertisers come to Twitter because we have one of the most valuable audiences when they are most receptive, and we generate a high return on investment against their campaign objectives whether they are launching a new product or connecting with what’s happening on Twitter.