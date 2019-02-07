This Nascar car was turned into beer cans to make a point about recycling

Busch Beer went through serious effort to repurpose four of Nascar driver Kevin Harvick’s 2018 #4 race cars into 40 limited-edition beer cans. The question now: How much are people willing to pay for the first one off the line?

That answer will arrive on February 11, 2019, when the company auctions off the first can it made on website (not live yet), with the proceeds going to the anti-littering nonprofit Keep America Beautiful. As you can see in the video below, the cans themselves are made of both sheet metal and carbon fiber. Harvick autographed each one. The bidding will start at $250 and go up in $5 increments, with Busch promising to match what’s raised. The company will distribute the other 39 cans as prizes for a trivia contest that will air on-screen during the Daytona 500 on December 17.

The lingering question is how much someone will pay for the inverse of the brand’s general promise: Busch doesn’t make pricy keepsakes. Their inexpensive merchandise sells in bulk to be consumed and then recycled.