The Shake Shack CEO carved this surfboard with his own hands

“Last year, my family and I hand-made a wooden surfboard (that I now use to surf) at an amazing place in Amagansett, New York, called Grain Surfboards. It’s the ultimate splurge of time–it takes five days to make–and money, but somehow by the end you feel like a master woodworker. Few things make me prouder than catching a wave on an old-school wooden board that we carved with our own hands.”–Randy Garutti, CEO, Shake Shack (from $800, grainsurfboards.com)