The pen Rimowa’s chief brand officer swears by

[Photo: Levi Brown]
By Fast Company1 minute Read

“I find aluminum an amazing material because it develops into a personal canvas over time, telling stories through the dings and scratches it collects. This design classic has been crafted in Germany since 1883 with premium aluminum and a characteristic hexagonal shape.”–Hector Muelas, chief brand officer, Rimowa ($58.75, jetpens.com)

