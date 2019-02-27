Dolby’s first consumer product ever doesn’t disappoint

For the first time, Dolby, whose technology has powered countless sound systems, has released a consumer product of its own design. The headphones deliver a 3D-like sound quality. Their industrial design is slick and comfortable, with soft surfaces rather than hard plastics, and the touch controls work well. The headphones use noise-cancellation technology, but Dolby acknowledges that at home, you might not want to seal yourself off from your surroundings entirely–a technology called LifeMix lets you choose to pump both the audio you’re consuming and ambient room noise into your ears simultaneously. ($599, dolby.com)