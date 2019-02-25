A new line of Adidas sneakers is made of recycled ocean plastics

The German sportswear giant continued working with environmental group Parley for the Oceans, which intercepts plastic waste at the shoreline before it enters the sea, to create its spring 2019 Outdoor footwear line. Adidas then recycled the material for the knitted uppers of its sneakers. Zero-dye technology contributed to the monochrome design, which requires fewer chemicals and less energy and water to produce. (starting at $65, adidas.com)