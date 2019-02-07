Behold the most complete map of American breweries ever

Favorite data visualization and design studio Pop Chart has just released a new fantastic print: a map of what the designers describe as “practically every brewery” in the United States.

That’s over 5,000 places that make bottled joy with bubbles from coast to coast. To hold so much information, the poster needs to be big: 48 inches by 32 inches.

Some parts of the country have so many breweries per acre that you need a bigger scale. For those, the Pop Chart designers distributed circles that zoom into different densely populated areas, like Detroit and Seattle.

In fact, the scale of some of those circles are not big enough to clearly show special, brewery-dense zones: Southern California, for example, shows all the breweries spread through Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley. But then you need to zoom into Greater San Diego and then again in San Diego to properly appreciate the many tastebud adventures that await you.

The print is available for $65. For an additional $65, Pop Chart will frame it for you.