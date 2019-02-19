How we pick the World’s Most Innovative Companies

This year, Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out groundbreaking businesses across 35 industries and every region. We also judged nominations received through our application process. The 410 organizations we honor here lead their fields and are transforming the world.

Our annual ranking of the businesses making the most profound impact on both industry and culture showcases a variety of ways to thrive in today’s volatile world. Stitch Fix is using data to improve the $334 billion apparel business (while also leading on issues of workplace equality and work-life balance). Truepic is employing advanced digital forensics—and the blockchain—to counter the scourge of image manipulation. Sweetgreen, Oatly, and Target are engaging customers by elevating salads, oat milk, and everyday essentials into must-haves.

Learn how these and 45 other companies are creating the future today, plus see our top-10 lists of the Most Innovative Companies by category, from advertising to wellness.

Contributors: Eillie Anzilotti, Jeff Beer, Laura Bell, Joe Berkowitz, Jill Bernstein, Adam Bluestein, Morgan Clendaniel, Amy Farley, Yasmin Gagne, Amanda Grooms, Michael Grothaus, KC Ifeanyi, Tom Jackson, Elizabeth Johnson, Suzanne LaBarre, Nicole LaPorte, David Lidsky, Melissa Locker, J.J. McCorvey, Harry McCracken, Steven Melendez, Pavithra Mohan, Alex Pasternack, Ben Paynter, Adele Peters, Brooke Porter, Rina Raphael, Ruth Reader, Katharine Schwab, Elizabeth Segran, Paul Smalera, Lauren Smiley, Lara Sorokanich, Mark Sullivan, John Converse Townsend, Cale Guthrie Weissman, Mark Wilson, Shelley Wolson, Jay Woodruff, Christopher Zara