2020 already? What the U.S. can learn from election cycles in these 6 countries

Despite the fact that some people may still not be entirely used to the words “President Donald Trump,” the 2020 presidential campaign is already under way. Democrats Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, and more have already kicked off campaigns or exploratory committees, and more contenders are expected to join the race soon.

That means voters will have to contend with months and months of campaigning, months of political ads, tweet wars, debates, campaign breakfasts, rallies, and glad-handing whistlestops on the campaign trail. In 2016, in the middle of the election, nearly 60% of Americans reported they were exhausted by the glut of election coverage. The 2020 election cycle is shaping up to be the same way–and yet it doesn’t have to be this way.

In other countries, the entire election process is much, much shorter. For instance:

It’s not just about the calendar. Other countries strictly limit election spending, and if campaigns don’t have ridiculous amounts of funds pouring in, they have to have shorter campaigns. Part of Mexico’s 2007 reforms were aimed at reining in political campaign spending by giving all candidates free access to the airwaves. Spending limits are pretty common around the world. In the U.K., each party cannot spend more than $29.5 million in the year before the election.

Similarly, many democracies around the world place strict regulations or outright bans on how political parties can advertise on television. In Germany, for example, each political party tends to make just 90-second ads for limited run on two public television networks, according to Politico.

U.S. presidential candidates also probably wouldn’t have to work so hard to fire up voters and get them to the polls if, like in Australia, voting were compulsory (citizens are fined a small sum if they don’t vote), or if elections were held on Sundays, like in Brazil. That has resulted in a significantly higher voter turnout rate than the in United States. Just some food for thought.