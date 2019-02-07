This politician is fighting Amazon’s HQ2 with DIY design

As a resident of Long Island City, Queens, I’ve started getting flyers from Amazon that espouse all the benefits of the megacorporation’s plan to build a new headquarters just a few blocks from my rent-stabilized apartment . Last week was no exception: I opened my mailbox to find what first appeared to be yet another flyer from Amazon, urging me to call my state senator and tell him that I support the company’s development proposals.

But at second glance, I realized something was off. The flyer was almost identical to what I’d received from Bezos’s company the previous week, but this one was marked up with red letters. It was from my New York state senator Michael Gianaris.

“Dear Neighbor,” said a note from the senator. “You may have recently received this mailing from Amazon. Surprisingly (not) they got the details wrong. I fact checked some of it so you don’t have to.”

The rest of the mailer looked like a grade school teacher had corrected it, with lines crossed out, clarifications added, and news sources cited at the bottom. Gianaris had scratched out what Amazon had written–“Delivering everything under the sun and 25,000 new jobs”–and replaced it with, “Costing us more than $3 billion without any subway fixes, school seats, affordable housing.” A childish drawing of a face that has an upside down Amazon logo as its mouth was presented as an alternative to the Amazon logo drawn over the top of the Unisphere, a monumental globe sculpture in Flushing Park, Queens. “Get your logo off our landmarks!” the flyer declares.

It’s effective information design, though simplistic and very much DIY. The senator came up with the idea of putting the reality of what Amazon will do to Queens right next to the company’s claims.

“Like so many others I’ve been getting barraged with their misinformation campaign,” Gianaris says. “And as I was thinking about what the best way to rebut that so people are truly educated about what’s happening, I thought an effective way to communicate that would be to mark up their mailers so [people] can see [Amazon’s] argument and the rebuttal at the same time.”

Currently, Gianaris is on the front lines of the local fight against Amazon, which made a deal with New York governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio to build a headquarters in Queens–in exchange, New York would provide a $3 billion tax cut. But while the deal’s been struck, it hasn’t been approved. Gianaris, who is one of the deal’s biggest opponents, was just nominated for a spot on the Public Authorities Control Board–the three-person entity that has to unanimously give the go-ahead for Amazon to move forward (he still has to be approved by Cuomo).