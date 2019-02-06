Nancy Pelosi’s ironic clap wins the State of the Union address

During last night’s State of the Union address, U.S. President Donald Trump used 1 hour and 21 minutes of the nation’s time–the third longest SOTU address in history–to talk about, well, not much.

There didn’t seem to be any progress in avoiding another shutdown over his border wall. He predictably redirected all the heat he’s been getting from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation with this poetic gem: “If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation.” Suffice it to say, Trump’s speech elicited the reactions one would expect from the politicians in the room–but no reaction from last night could top House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s petty clap heard ’round the world.

After Trump delivered the line asking people to “reject the politics of revenge, resistance, and retribution–and embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise, and the common good,” the depth of hypocrisy within such a statement from a man like him was just too much to bear. And as comedian Patton Oswalt so accurately phrased it, Pelosi invented the “fuck you” clap.

