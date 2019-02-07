This new study challenges what we know about color and type

In 2016, Google tried a startling experiment on some users: It turned all of its search result links black instead of blue . The look didn’t stick around; Google results are blue to this day. But the test did tease an interesting question that the web design community has debated for years: Are blue hyperlinks bad ? The latest research on the topic says no–and it challenges long-held beliefs about using color in typography.

According to a new PLOS One study from scientists at the University of Southampton, blue hyperlinks are actually fine. Deploying eye trackers to study reading comprehension of all sorts of colors of text–including those good old hyperlinks on Wikipedia pages–researchers found that colors don’t affect reading after all. In fact, any color is acceptable for understanding printed words; all that really matters is that text is presented in high contrast to the background. “The key lesson for Web designers that we have found here is that colored words do not have any negative impact on reading behavior,” the authors write.

It’s the latest in a recent spate of studies that use the “new science of eye tracking” to understand how people see the world, shedding new light on old beliefs about app and web design (and even architecture).

The researchers ran three separate tests with a few dozen native-English speakers. Each test built upon the findings of the last, in attempts to find some breaking point at which color affected reading speed or impacted the rate of rereading. The first experiment inserted a single word of various colors, like green, red, and gray, into various sentences.

Here’s an example of what I mean.

It found that people were less likely to skip reading a colored word across the board, “perhaps because the reader thought the color serves as a signal that the word might be important in some way,” the authors speculate. The only problems occurred were when the word was a light gray or green. In these cases, people fixated on the word longer than average. Why? Their reduced contrast made them less legible. The color was fine but the contrast, in relationship to its backdrop, was not. This makes a lot of sense, as using proper contrast for text is a well-established practice within the graphic and interface design world.

The second experiment upped the ante, placing multiple words of a single color in a sentence.