Tumblr’s NSFW ban is arousing a surge of sex-based social networks

For years, Tumblr had been the most freewheeling of the major social networks. While Facebook could be unnecessarily prudish–like removing posts that included artworks and historical photos with nudity and even images related to breastfeeding–Tumblr was a home to nearly anything. Topics and content included breast cancer, self-harm, erotic art, BDSM (bondage, dominance, sadomasochism), and even hardcore porn.

But with Tumblr’s strict adult-content ban, which began a slow rollout in December, kinky bloggers fled the site–searching for, and trying to build, new communities. One of the fastest growing of these sites is relative newcomer newTumbl, which has gained about 40,000 blogs since it launched on December 31. True to its name, the site closely resembles Tumblr–at least the NSFW parts that are now banned. But newTumble is also promising ways for posters to earn money for original content–what may be a growing trend.

Plenty of other startups are pursuing the post-Tumblr space, too. MojoFire, a site created by members of the BDSM community but aspiring to host all types of content, has not yet launched. Yet others were already in the works before the Tumblr porn ban and have seen a large influx of refugee bloggers. For instance, Pillowfort–another site meant for a broad community–has been straining with the arrival of former Tumblr users, forcing it to limit new sign-ups.

Among the sites benefiting from the Tumblr exodus is a relative veteran, MakeLoveNotPorn (MLNP). It’s provided a hub for user-generated “social sex” videos since 2009. Most online porn filters would certainly label the videos as such, but founder Cindy Gallop frames the site’s content as an antidote to mainstream porn and its warped messages about sex.

“In an era where hardcore porn is more freely and widely available on the internet than ever before . . . there is an entire generation growing up that believes that what you see in hardcore pornography is the way that you have sex,” she said in a slightly NSFW 2009 TED talk where she launched the site.