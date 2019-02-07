United CEO Oscar Munoz: Learn to listen, improve your emotional intelligence

One month into his new role as CEO of United Airlines, Oscar Munoz suffered a major heart attack. He received a heart transplant soon after and followed doctors’ orders to rest and relax, but was quickly back at work negotiating an agreement with organized labor that had gone unresolved for three years. During a recent View From The Top conversation at Stanford Graduate School of Business, Munoz talked openly about how knowing himself and his motivations helped him get back to the work he loved.

“I know you hear all these axioms and all these superlatives and broad measures about live life to its fullest and YOLO,” Munoz told a student audience. “And you know what? There’s a degree of truth to those things. You never know what’s going to happen.”

The executive shared his insights into how he lives his life to the fullest, the challenges in managing large mergers, and the importance of speaking publicly on personal issues.

Merging companies, merging cultures

In 2010, Continental Airlines merged with United in a $3 billion deal that created one of the world’s largest airlines. The transition was tough and flight crews from the companies continued to work separately for eight years. When Munoz came on board in 2015, his goal was to close the gap that still existed.

“The human integration of different cultures along with the systems that support them are very critical in how you manage them,” he says. “There’s so much pride and so much history and therefore more resistance to change. … Seek first to understand, then to be understood. And building a relationship so you can even start to have that conversation is crucial.”

Learning to listen

Munoz advised students on improving the customer experience by sitting down and asking customers what they care about and what their pain points are.

“It’s a tough balancing act,” he says. “Involving more folks requires patience. And it requires putting your ego aside.” He talked about how “turbulence” in recent years changed his approach to business: In 2017, a video of a man being forcibly removed from a United plane went viral, and in 2018 a record number of pets died on the carrier’s flights.