Andy Rubin’s company gave my favorite email app a scary privacy policy

Before it officially shut down last fall, one of the best things about the email app Newton was that it didn’t come with any targeted advertising or data mining. For $50 per year, you got not just an excellent email experience, but reassurance that your privacy wasn’t being violated.

On Tuesday, Newton relaunched its app after being acquired in December by Essential, the struggling startup run by former Android boss Andy Rubin. Along with a few minor feature updates, the latest version of Newton includes a new privacy policy. And compared to the old one, it’s much worse.

For reference, here’s what the “In A Nutshell” section of Newton’s old privacy policy said, as of December:

All the information we collect from you is only used to give you the best possible experience using Newton. We don’t run ads inside the product or sell data to make money. We’ve built a good product and charge our users a subscription to run the business.

Newton still charges $50 per year, but that section of the privacy policy is now gone. The new policy, updated on February 4, gives Newton latitude to show targeted ads and build a detailed profile of your online activity. It also has an unusual clause about collecting data from the people you email.

After specifying all the types of information it collects, Newton’s new policy says it can use information in several ways related to ads and marketing. It reerves the right to:

“Communicate with you about products, services, offers, promotions, rewards, and events offered by us and others and provide news and information we think will be of interest to you”

“Facilitate contests, sweepstakes, and promotions and process and deliver entries and rewards”

“Personalize and improve our products and services and provide advertisements, content, and features that match user profiles or interests”

In case that wasn’t bad enough, the policy also suggests that it might use your information to target ads on Facebook:

We may work with third-party social platforms, such as Facebook, to serve ads to you as part of a customized campaign, unless you notify us that you prefer not to have information about you used in this way by sending an email to notices@newtonhq.com indicating the email address you wish to have removed from customized ad campaigns.

The new policy also makes clear that it will combine personal data from Newton with outside sources, making me wonder if Newton will turn to data brokers to build a more complete profile of its users. One part of this policy seems especially creepy (emphasis mine):