How to take breaks when you’ve got too much to do

If you’re a business owner, chances are you’re always busy. You’re multitasking , working long hours, and you worry that if you slow down, you’ll never get everything done. But research has proven that task-switching make us less efficient–not more. This kind of behavior can account for up to a 40% loss in your productive time .

So when you’re already overwhelmed with too much to do, how do you switch out of the unproductive, multitasking habit into a zone where you’re focused and getting more done? The answer is counterintuitive but straightforward: You take breaks.

When you take breaks the right way, you escape the spiral of constant busyness, refocus your attention, and get more done in less time. If you’re someone who continually faces interruptions or gets pulled into last-minute meetings, taking regular breaks will help you even more.

How to take a productive break

The first thing to do when you’re overwhelmed with work is to remind yourself that a quick break will help you get more done. You’re not going to get much done from operating when your head feels like a tornado, but you can (and will) regain your focus when you press the reset button.

The next thing you need to do is take a pause. Take your hands off the keyboard, close your eyes, and take a deep breath. Give yourself at least 30 seconds, but five minutes is even better. Your brain will tell you that you can’t stop, but you can–and must. Because when you get back to work, you’ll quickly make up for the break time with increased productivity.

The concept is pretty simple: When you work, you work, and when you take a break, you stop. The key to clearing out the internal noise is to pause and physically take yourself out of chaos mode. Once you feel re-centered (and don’t cut yourself short here, or the break won’t serve you), ask yourself what needs your attention most right now. Think about where your time and energy need to go next and be deliberate about what you’re going to do next.

Establish break triggers

To make taking breaks a habit, you need to determine your break triggers. The first trigger is obvious and one that all business owners probably know well: internal chaos. Your head is spinning with a million things that you need to do, your team members’ requests for your input, and that looming deadline. The crazier you feel inside, the more you need a break, and the more a break will help you refocus and get it all done.