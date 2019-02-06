Exclusive: New York Public Radio gets a new chief content officer, Vox’s Andrew Golis

New York Public Radio announced today that long-time digital media executive Andrew Golis has a new job as WNYC’s chief content officer. In that position, Golis will help guide the editorial strategy for New York’s public radio station, developing programs across digital and radio platforms, including shaping the future of WNYC Studio’s catalogue of podcasts like On the Media, Death, Sex, and Money, Snap Judgment, Nancy , New Yorker Radio Hour , and Radiolab , whose executive producer, Suzie Lechtenberg, will report to him.

“At this moment when local news is threatened, the financial model for journalism is turbulent, and the podcasting space is more crowded than ever, we need a content leader who can build on our strong legacy of trusted journalism, conversation, and storytelling while also charting a visionary path forward–and Andrew is the right person to lead the charge,” said Laura Walker, the outgoing president and CEO of New York Public Radio. “He has worked at the forefront of digital media with deep experience working across content platforms, but also brings fluency with traditional media and podcasting. As we grow our digital portfolio and aspire to serve more audiences, I am thrilled to welcome Andrew to WNYC.”

Golis brings a lot of media experience to the job. Most recently he was general manager of Vox and the vice president of network development for Vox’s parent company, Vox Media, which included oversight of titles like Curbed, Eater, Polygon, Recode, SB Nation, and The Verge. At Vox, he set up the partnership that created its daily news podcast “Today, Explained.” He was also on the management team at PBS’s Frontline, helping it rake in digital storytelling accolades including six Webby honors, two Emmy nominations, and an Overseas Press Club Award for digital innovation.

Prior to joining Vox, he was The Atlantic’s first “Entrepreneur in Residence” where he created and then spun off the invite-only social media network This. (period included) that only allowed users to post once a day. In further internet archaeology, Yahoo also hired him away from his deputy publisher role at Talking Points Memo to launch their digital sports magazine, ThePostGame.