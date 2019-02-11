For these angel investors, diversity means more than just white women

“I don’t ever want anyone else to experience the challenges I experienced,” says Kerry Ann Rockquemore. The former professor and founder of the National Center for Faculty Development & Diversity (NCFDD) is recalling how she launched the business back in 2010.

The idea for the NCFDD was born from Rockquemore’s exasperation with campus politics and fighting the old boys club. The training company aimed to help women and scholars of color navigate academia, but, the challenges for the African American female founder were just beginning.

“It would come as no shock,” Rockquemore says, that the skills she amassed during her academic career were the polar opposite of what she’d need as an entrepreneur. Yet while her native Detroit had a startup scene, Rockquemore got turned down twice by incubators. So she was left to figure everything out herself. Luckily for Rockquemore, the NCFDD was profitable from the start and that allowed her to fly to Silicon Valley twice a month, to network and work on getting funding.

After building the business for years, Rockquemore hired a CEO in 2017. “That left me with a lot of time and energy to invest somewhere else,” she says, admitting she was very interested in supporting and mentoring other women entrepreneurs. And one way to do that was to become an angel investor.

The challenge there, according to Rockquemore, is that there are lots of angel groups across the U.S. but very few teach individuals “about the how.” In other words, for an amateur investor, this is the perfect group to gain knowledge of best practices, due diligence, valuation, portfolio strategies, and measuring impact. She also wanted to be in a community of investors interested in supporting female entrepreneurs of color.

There is no shortage of women entrepreneurs who needed that funding. An average of 1,821 new businesses per day in the U.S. between 2017 and 2018 were started by female founders, according to analysis in the 2018 State of Women-Owned Businesses Report, commissioned by American Express. This represents a significant jump from an average of 952 per day between 2012 and 2017. And as of 2018, women of color account for 47% of all women-owned businesses–with black and Latinx founders representing the biggest growth.

Alongside this growth of women entrepreneurs, the number of female angel investors has increased. Although it is hard to put a precise number on them (because many investments are made privately and not subject to disclosure) the Kauffman Foundation estimates in 2016 there were about 300,000 self-described angel investors and 26% were women (only about 5% were underrepresented minorities). There’s still quite a way to go to reach parity, but Pipeline Angels aims to change that.