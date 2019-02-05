People are searching “high cut thong bodysuit,” but you don’t need to click on it

As Fast Company’s fashion writer, it’s my job to stay on top of what’s going on in my beat to keep you all informed. Sometimes, this means delving deep into sustainability, and sometimes it means beseeching you to not click on fashion sites that are not safe for work.

In today’s edition of “Don’t Click This,” I present you with the “high cut front thong bodysuit,” which is currently trending on Twitter and Google. But just because you see something in “trending topics” doesn’t mean you should click on it, especially if your coworkers or boss are likely to walk by.

Instead, let me explain to you what this nonsense is all about:

The bodysuit is available on a British fashion site called Boohoo, and it is exactly what it sounds like. The bodysuit is super high-cut, creating a thong-like effect on both the back and the front of the garment. What is the point of a front thong, you might ask, besides causing extreme discomfort in your nether regions? There is none. The model in the picture actually wears it with a skirt covering it. It’s like a designer’s idea of a masochistic joke. Women are not amused. Some have described it as the “world’s worst front wedgie,” and others are calling it a “crime against humanity.”

Boohoo has responded to this outcry with a statement saying that this style is actually selling out quickly. Not sure who exactly is buying it. But it won’t be you! Because you won’t actually check out the trend! Because I warned you!