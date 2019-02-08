What can we do to stop the damage of fast fashion?

The facts are clear: The global fashion industry is harming our planet , as well as those who are a part of its supply chains, in an unprecedented manner. Research has shown that the fashion industry is the second largest polluter of the planet and one of the largest contributors to modern-day slavery.

Much of this has been exacerbated through the rise of our clothing consumption habits. Our obsession with inexpensive, trend-focused clothing–otherwise known as “fast fashion”–is creating grave consequences for the environment, as well as the millions of people who are responsible for manufacturing the clothing we wear.

Only one statement is needed to bring attention to the gravity of the situation: More of us have more of an awareness of the whether the eggs we purchase were produced by cage-free chickens than whether the people who made our clothing were treated fairly.

As with many industries, the globalization of fashion stripped the humanity from the process of purchasing and wearing clothing. We no longer see the direct impact our wardrobe has on the person whose business is responsible for clothing us. It’s not the tailor down the street who is outfitting us, but the mega-corporation who is making it all to easy (and affordable) to purchase clothing as a commodity.

What these large corporations have done is remove the humanity and distance their consumers from the realities of how our clothing is made. It can be hard to believe in our current age of automation, but the reality is that the garment manufacturing process remains largely human-powered.

Herein lies the power to change the way our clothing is produced and the relationship we as consumers have with what we wear. We need to bring the humanity–the human connection between consumer and producer–back to the forefront of the conversation.

Though there exists today some truly remarkable examples of innovation with fashion materials and the incorporation of circular economy principles, the truth is that most attempts for environmentalism within fashion have been thinly veiled attempts to greenwash a much larger issue.