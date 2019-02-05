advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Snap stock rockets up 15% after it says its user number stopped shrinking

Snap stock rockets up 15% after it says its user number stopped shrinking
[Photos: Thought Catalog/Unsplash; energepic.com/Pexels]
By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

Snap’s usual business model: Invent cool new social features and have them stolen by Facebook and Instagram, then report low revenues and user loss. Not today. The company reported greater-than-expected revenues and says it’s managed to stop its user number from shrinking. Snap is still not a profitable company, but it covered a lot of ground toward becoming one in 2018.

Here are the top lines:

  • $398.8 million in Q4 revenue, up 36% from the same quarter last year and a solid beat over the $377.4 million analysts were expecting
  • Snap’s stock is up roughly 15% in after-hours trading
  • Net loss was $192 million in Q4, a $158 million improvement from last year
  • Full Year Loss was $1.26 billion in 2018 versus $3.45 billion in 2017
  • Daily Active Users were 186 million in the quarter, compared to the 187 million Snap reported in Q4 2017
  • Revenue guidance: Between $285 million and $310 million in revenue, or a growth of between 24% and 34% over Q1 2018.
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life