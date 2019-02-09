Tiny houses have a dark secret

Tiny houses are everywhere. They’ve received heavy coverage in the media , and there are millions of followers on dozens of pages on social media. While there is no census for these homes, they have seen a surge in popularity in the decade since the Great Recession–witness the prolific growth of tiny house manufacturers, for instance. Originating in the U.S., tiny homes have also been popping up across Canada, Australia, and the U.K .

Tiny houses are promoted as an answer to the affordable housing crisis; a desirable alternative to traditional homes and mortgages. Yet there are many complexities and contradictions that surround these tiny spaces, as I discovered when I began investigating them.

I have toured homes, attended tiny house festivals, stayed in a tiny house community, and interviewed several dozen people who live in them. My research took me throughout the U.S., from a converted accessory unit squeezed between two average size homes on Staten Island to a Florida community full of cute, brightly colored tiny structures appropriately located just down the road from Walt Disney World. Here are three things I unexpectedly discovered along the way.

Tiny homes and the housing ladder

Millennials have a complicated relationship with home ownership. They often still want to own a home but are simply not able to do it in the same way as their parents, so are known as “Generation Rent.”

All the tiny-houser millennials that I interviewed wanted to own bigger houses in the future; they saw tiny living as a means of owning something now and being able to save at the same time. Several young couples planned to upgrade once they had children, selling their tiny homes or even keeping them as guesthouses.

But if they saw these homes as a temporary option they would abandon as their lives progressed, it’s not always so straightforward in practice. Apart from the obvious challenge of saving enough to afford a bigger place, it’s not easy to sell tiny homes since they usually depreciate in value. And because they are not attached to land, there is often a question mark about their long-term viability as well.

Groundlessness

Tiny homes tend to be on wheels as a way of getting around government regulations on minimum habitable dwelling size. This often makes their inhabitants feel unsettled. In my own experience staying in a tiny home, I recall feeling a general awareness of the wheels underneath and a slight swaying as I jumped from the ladder that accessed the loft bed.