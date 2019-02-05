How to watch the State of the Union and rebuttal online

With U.S. President Donald Trump set to deliver his second State of the Union address to Congress tonight, we have some good news for cord cutters (or bad news, depending on your feelings about the whole thing). The speech will be super easy to stream live online for free, so there’s no excuse for missing it. The same goes for the response by former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, which will also be streamed online for free.

In addition to the numerous governmental outlets offering free live streams, including the White House’s own YouTube account, a number of news outlets will do the same, including CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News, all of which will include their own brand of analysis, aka talking heads discussing the speech ad nauseam. Typically, you’d need a pay-TV login to view these live streams online, but many networks are waiving that for the speech tonight.

Personally, I’m a fan of PBS NewsHour, which offers no-nonsense coverage and doesn’t dwell on minutiae. It will live-stream the speech and rebuttal on its YouTube account. I’ve also embedded the video below, so you can just click and start watching.

The 2019 State of the Union address is slated to begin at 9 p.m. ET. If you’re planning to have a stiff drink before it starts (and we couldn’t blame you), head on over to our drinking game roundup here.