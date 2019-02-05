If your flight is delayed, these AI lawyers and bots can help you get compensated

There are few things in life more frustrating than when you actually decide to take your vacation days, get to the airport, battle your way through security, and then your flight is canceled or delayed to the point that your vacation is decimated. Now, AirHelp and its team of AI lawyers and helpful bots can help you fight for your right to monetary compensation for your summer bummer (or spring break heartache or vacation mayhem).

As you may know, the EU is very consumer conscious, so there is a law that says airlines must compensate passengers flying to or from the EU on EU carriers up to $700 for lengthy delay, canceled flights, or denied boarding, unless the disruptions were caused by extraordinary circumstances out of the airline’s control (bad weather, political unrest, wrath of God and/or Khan). If a trip qualifies, AirHelp and its army of AIs and bots can help passengers exact their lawful revenge on the airlines, even up to three years after their flight was originally disrupted. (You can check eligibility here.)

AirHelp has a group of virtual lawyers and AI bots helping out in the fight for flight compensation, including its first AI lawyer, Herman, who reviews travel claims that enter the legal stage, and Lara, who can process more complex cases. Lara makes legal recommendations with a 96% accuracy rate, which AirHelp says is higher than the success rate for human employees. Now they have added two now AI-fueled compensation agents to the company: AgA and Docky, a mini-bot, who helps with customer service and automatic claims assessment.

Testing began in 2018, and these bots currently assess 30% of claims with 95% accuracy.

If you’re feeling bad for all the lawyers and insurance agents in the world, AirHelp notes that its AI employees have helped fuel the company’s growth from three to almost 700 human employees in just six years, while saving AirHelp’s legal team 1,960 hours of work every month and letting the humans on staff focus their energy on growth and development.