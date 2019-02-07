These incredible Canada Goose parkas were created by Inuit designers

Martha Munick, an Inuit seamstress, just designed a coat for Canada Goose. It’s an amauti, a traditional Inuit parka specifically designed for mothers to carry their babies on their backs in the freezing winters in Northern Canada. It’s been worn by Inuit women for centuries, allowing them to keep their babies warm as they go about their days; it also helps the mother and child bond. Munick has put her own spin on hers. She’s used Canada Goose’s technical fabrics and a fur collar on the exterior, and sewn a black and red trim throughout, along with ribbons and beadwork.

It’s a one-of-a-kind creation for Project Atigi (atigi means “parka” in Inuktitut), through which Canada Goose commissioned coats from 14 Inuit seamstresses in nine different communities across four Inuit regions in Canada. Canada Goose gave each of them the same set of materials: Canada Goose’s ArticTech fabrics in several colors, fur, plus various trims and fixings, so they could make the pieces their own. The company paid each seamstress for their work, while the collection was launched at an event last Friday, with amauti designs selling for $7,500 and more traditional anorak silhouettes selling for $5,000. All proceeds will go to Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, a national organization that supports and advocates on behalf of Inuit communities. The parkas will be displayed in Canada Goose stores for the next few weeks before they are shipped to their buyers, and Canada Goose is featuring each coat and stories about their creators on it social media channels.

“We want to support their work,” says Dani Reiss, Canada Goose’s CEO. “We believe they can build thriving businesses, which can help support these communities in the North.”

The original parka makers

The Inuit are indigenous to the Arctic regions and are spread out across Greenland, Canada, and Alaska. Many live in tiny hamlets in very remote parts of the country rather than in larger city centers. For centuries, they have survived in climates that are bitterly cold with temperatures that have been known to go down to -40 and below. The Inuit first invented the parka, crafting them out of the skins of seals and caribou, and lining the hoods with fur. “Project Atigi celebrates the original parka makers,” a video on the website explains.

The collaboration blends modern material technology with traditional Inuit designs and embroidery. While the parkas popularized by brands like Canada Goose and North Face are made from very different materials, many have the same kind of silhouette and functionality as these original parkas. For instance, the fur trim on many parkas–including Canada Goose’s–bears many similarities to the fur used around the face on traditional Inuit coats.

This isn’t the first time that Canada Goose has partnered with Inuit communities. Back in 2007, for the celebration of Canada Goose’s 50th anniversary, the company invited seamstresses (and sisters) from Pond Inlet in Nunavut, Meeka Atagootak and Rebecca Killiktee, to visit the Toronto factory in an effort to exchange knowledge and know-how about parka making. While at the factory, the sisters used the company’s materials and fabrics to make their own parkas, which they could take home. “That was really the very early beginning of this project,” says Reiss. “They learned about our technical expertise, and we learned from their traditional methods.”

Atagootak and Killiktee also noticed discarded fabrics, and asked whether they could have them to make parkas for their friends and family. This inspired Canada Goose to create the Resource Center Program, which donates fabrics and materials to various resource centers in remote parts of Northern Canada to support local seamstresses.