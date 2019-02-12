How to manage these 5 common workplace personalities

Managing different personalities at work can be challenging, especially during team meetings where everyone’s quirks are magnified. There’s the chatty employee with a million ideas, the reserved worker who has great suggestions but never shares them, the employee who feels excluded from the group so he never says a word unless it’s to complain, the worker who believes she bears the brunt of the busy work, and the employee who always looks busy but never seems to accomplish anything substantial.

“What motivates one employee is not the same as what will motivate another,” says Nancy Halpern, leadership coach and founder of Political IQ, a consulting firm focused on diagnosing political dysfunction in organizations. “The trick is to figure out how to manage each individual and then tie them back into the group.” Here are tips from leadership coaches on how to manage five common workplace personalities.

The idea generator

When you have an employee who constantly interrupts and offers so many suggestions that no one else has a chance to speak, it’s important to rein him in without discouraging him. Before each meeting, take the employee aside and remind him that you want to hear everyone’s ideas, not just his, says Jennifer Quasha Deinard, founder of Jot Coaching and Consulting LLC.

Explain to him that presenting so many ideas at one time can overwhelm the group, making it difficult to decide which idea is the best one to pursue, Halpern says. Suggest that he curate his list and bring his top three suggestions to the meeting so that the team can consider each one more deeply and possibly implement one of his suggestions, she says.

The reluctant employee

An employee who hesitates to share her ideas might lack confidence or be nervous about speaking up in a meeting. In addition to reassuring her that her ideas are worthy and should be discussed by the team, you could offer several options for sharing her ideas, Deinard says. Suggest that she write the idea out and then read it aloud rather than trying to memorize it, or encourage her to share an idea with you prior to the meeting. Then, with her permission, you could share her idea at the meeting and give her credit for it.

You might also encourage team members to work together. For instance, Danielle Beauparlant Moser, executive talent management consultant with Right Management–ManpowerGroup, suggests pairing the reluctant team member with the idea generator, asking them to further develop the ideas presented in the team meeting. “This will encourage the chatty person to listen more and the quieter person to share more,” she says. However, it’s important to make it optional for them to work together, rather than mandatory, she adds.

The excluded employee

If you notice a team member is being excluded, Moser recommends examining your own feelings about that employee and your behavior toward her. “As a leader, it’s your job to model inclusion and demonstrate an appreciation for every team member,” she says. “It’s not enough to simply say it.”