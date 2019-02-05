4 things you may not know about Stacey Abrams

After U.S. President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union Address tonight, the Democratic Party will present the traditional opposition rebuttal. Tonight, the address will be delivered by Stacey Abrams, who made waves last year in her run for governor of Georgia.

Abrams was the first black woman nominated in a governor’s race by a major party and previously served as minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives. Here are some other facts you may not know about her: