The best State of the Union 2019 drinking games

The State of the Union address is tonight, and if the idea of hearing U.S. President Donald Trump re-enact a live version of his Twitter feed fills you with the overwhelming need to drink the pain away, there are many drinking games to help. Here’s a roundup of some of the best we found online:

DebateDrinking.com suggests taking a page from the congressional playbook and dividing and conquering. Half the party drinks when Trump says words on one list like “jobs” or “China,” while the other drinks for words on a second list, like “wall” or “crisis.” Full game

DrinkingGame.Us suggests chugging a beer or taking a shot whenever Trump dishes out one of his favorite superlatives, something like “huge,” “biggest,” or “greatest,” as well as a long laundry list of other triggers. Full game

The clever folks who purchased the URL StateOfTheUnionDrinkingGame.com are making good use of their investment and have created a multi-purpose drinking game that can be used during the State of the Union or at any point during the Trump presidency. Full game

Since not that much has changed since last year, you can probably repurpose the game that Rolling Stone‘s Matt Taibbi devised last year, which includes drinking if Trump “[s]ays something is ‘tremendous.'” Drink twice if the thing in question was totally not tremendous, e.g., “What a tremendous first year this administration had.” Full game

Similarly, Lifehacker’s 2018 drinking game can be recycled this year, thanks to helpful suggestions like drinking if “Melania tries to smile, fails,” Trump says the magic phrase “no collusion,” or “Chuck Schumer scowls.” Full game

The speech is slated to begin at 9 p.m. ET. If you do play one of these games, here’s a companion list of potential hangover cures (although please drink responsibly). Alternatively: Don’t watch the State of the Union, don’t drink, and just watch your favorite Netflix show while donating to organizations fighting to help children separated from their parents, save the environment, protect LGBT rights, or any cause that is near to your heart.