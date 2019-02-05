Apple is reportedly paying France $571M in back taxes

Apple has reportedly reached a deal with France to pay back taxes. Though the company didn’t provide an exact amount, media reports say the agreed upon sum amounts to 500 million euros (about $571 million).

Apple provided the following statement to Reuters:

As a multinational company, Apple is regularly audited by fiscal authorities around the world. The French tax administration recently concluded a multi-year audit on the company’s French accounts, and those details will be published in our public accounts.

The company has been in discussions with France for months. Here, we finally get a sense for what’s been discussed. MacRumors adds that French activists have accused Apple of tax evasion over the years. We’ll see how they respond to this back tax agreement.

You can read the Reuters report here.