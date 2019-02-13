How to find motivation based on your individual work style

Whether you’re working on a big goal or just trying to get revved up for the day, getting and staying motivated can be a challenge. Sure, you can read a bunch of motivational quotes , visualize yourself being motivated again, or engage in other practices. But understanding your motivation style could be the key to setting yourself up for greater success.

“Motivation is a little more complicated than personality type,” says Janice Presser, PhD, founder and chief technology officer at Teamability, a team-building technology firm. “And it’s also simpler than most psychologists make it out to be.” Presser says that there are key factors that inspire us. Understanding what personal hot buttons engage you allows you to take actions that make them work to your benefit.

What motivates you? Check out these four motivation styles and what you can do to kick your drive into gear.

Power

One of the strongest motivation drivers is power. Each of us has this motivating factor–it helps us function in a challenging world and evolves into a desire for mastery, Presser says. But those for whom power is the dominant motivator love the feeling of winning, Presser says. They thrive on opportunities to prove their ability.

Kim Christfort, the cocreator of management consulting firm Deloitte’s Business Chemistry framework, calls this work style the “driver.” Drivers seek challenges, says Christfort, who is also coauthor of Business Chemistry: Practical Magic for Crafting Powerful Work Relationships. “They don’t like having an ambiguous vague sense of what’s needed; they really want to have that point on the horizon that they’re marching toward,” she says.

Mark Epp, senior management consultant with Talent Plus, Inc., a Lincoln, Nebraska, talent assessment and development firm, says for some, this drive is internal–a hunger to learn or develop. For others, the drive may be external, where they may do best in work environments with other competitive types who drive them to up their game. People motivated by influence care about how they can affect others, as well as being taken seriously. They may have a specialized knowledge, skill, or talent that makes them an authority. The fact that they can use those attributes to teach or have an impact on others is a key driving force for them.

Motivate yourself. Keep your motivation strong by knowing what’s expected of you and what the objective is, Presser says. Ask a lot of questions about the nature of the work and what the best possible outcome is. The last thing you want to do is put effort into something that’s not going to deliver the success you crave.