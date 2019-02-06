To delegate effectively, follow these 6 steps

To be a successful leader, you need to be a great delegator. After all, you can’t do everything yourself when you have large-scale company goals to meet. But to do it properly, you need to have the right mind-set—otherwise, it can backfire very quickly and jeopardize the success of your team. In my experience, there are two common obstacles that leaders need to overcome.

Obstacle one: The hesitant delegator

Leaders often hesitate because they don’t want to burden their team with work, or are afraid that they will hand the job to someone who might make a mistake.

You need to remember that members are at work to work. Yes, you do need to ensure that you’re not giving them more than they can chew, but if you ask them whether or not they’d be interested in being in charge of a task, chances are, they’ll say yes. Think about it from their perspective. They’ll probably be glad to have the opportunity to show you what they’re capable of.

As for your fear of mistakes–you won’t get around this unless you allow them to learn through experience. You can still keep a close pulse on quality results without micromanaging. Take time to train team members and act as a mentor. The time investment in training and refining is worth it. You’ll find that when you trust your team members, they’ll trust you, too.

Obstacle two: the dictator delegator

This kind of delegator is a leader that delegates unintentionally or feels that having a team means they have someone to do all the work for them. They shoot e-mails at team members with vague direction and critical timelines. Dictator delegators don’t offer support and then get upset when results are late or imperfect.

This mind-set can drive team members away. You need to approach delegation with thoughtfulness, open communication, and by offering support. You don’t want your team members to be driven by fear–because that’s not going to drive your great results. You want them to be excited by doing the work.

Now that you know what not to do (and how to fix those tendencies if any of the above sounds like you), how do you move forward? Here is a simple six-step process.