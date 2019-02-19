Spotted CEO Janet Comenos has great business tips from a book by a hostage negotiator

As the digital age boomed, Janet Comenos saw a growing gap in the marketplace between celebrities and companies. In 2016, she launched Spotted, a Boston-based marketing startup that connects celebrities, influencers, photographers, companies, and fans through social media marketing campaigns. Spotted was a hit.

Here the executive shares her tips and tools for getting the most out of every day.

What’s your Off Switch?

I open up the Houzz app and look through inspirational photos of bathroom and kitchen renovations.

What’s your On Switch?

I take one fast lap through the public gardens while blasting Rihanna in my AirPods and think about stepping off a yacht with Sir Richard Branson to accept an award on stage at Cannes. It’s the same dream, in the same place, every day.

What books are on your nightstand?