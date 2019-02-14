7 expressions to avoid if you want to sound emotionally intelligent

You spend a large portion of your time with your coworkers, and forming friendships at work is important to both your happiness and success.

But if you feel anger, annoyance, or negativity of some sort, it’s best to keep it to yourself. Why? For the simple reason that negativity reflects poorly on you and it also distances you from others.

Here are seven expressions to avoid within office walls if you want to be emotionally “smart.”

1. “I’m Tired”

Don’t be a downer by mentioning your fatigue. Sure, we’re all subject to this feeling. But avoid the temptation to talk about how tired you are. Whether it’s nine in the morning and you’ve had a sleep-deprived night, or it’s 6 p.m. and you’ve had a long day, it sends a negative message about you, and you’ll be a downer for those within earshot.

2. “I’m Pissed Off”

There are many reasons why you might be disgruntled about something at work, but here again, keep it to yourself. This oft-heard expression makes you appear out of sorts and at odds with someone or something else. Those with high emotional intelligence build bridges and turn negatives into positives.

3. “I’m Sick (of)__”

You may be in a mood to reject people or circumstances around you when things aren’t to your liking. So you may spew out, “I’m sick of this place,” or “I’m sick of pitching to customers only to have them say no to us.” It’s understandable that you may be annoyed. Sometimes things do hurt. But declaring yourself “sick of” only makes you sound emotionally unplugged. Even when things don’t go as you wish, rise above it and find a positive way to express your feelings. Or say nothing.

4. “I’m Worried About__/Afraid of__”

So many circumstances in the office can cause us to worry. We may fear not meeting a deadline, or be worried that our boss will not like a presentation we are about to deliver. Or in a politically charged situation we may think a colleague is intent on stealing turf that is ours.