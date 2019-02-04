FX CEO John Landgraf blasts Netflix for “not telling you the whole story”

FX CEO John Landgraf continued his years-long blitzkrieg against Netflix on Monday at the annual, winter Television Critics Association gathering in Pasadena, California. One of Hollywood’s most vocal critics of the streaming giant, Landgraf has long bemoaned the fact that Netflix is able to declare that some of its shows are “hits,” despite the fact that it does not play the ratings game.

Rather, Netflix releases its own stats on a highly selective basis. At TCA, Landgraf blasted this practice, using the show You as an example. After bringing the psychological thriller over to Netflix from Lifetime, where it had been a dud, Netflix recently boasted that 40 million people were expected to watch the show on Netflix within its first four months on the platform.

Landgraf called that proclamation a “not remotely accurate representation of a longform program performance.”

Instead he cited Nielsen data saying that the actual viewership of You was one-fifth of what Netflix has claimed. “An average audience of 8 million viewers is good. But its not as good as 40 million, which would make you the number one show on television.”

According to Landgraf, the Netflix original show Sex Education has similarly not been the 40-million-viewers bonanza that Netflix has claimed. Landgraf said the actual audience for the show was only 3.1 million.

“The source of those numbers: Netflix,” Landgraf said. “But Netflix is not telling you the whole story.”

“TV content providers take hundreds of at-bats,” he went on. “You’re going to get some singles, some doubles, and some home runs.” But Netflix has never released data on any of its outs, while misrepresenting, he says, how big its successes are. He accused the company of creating the “myth of a magic bullet that has eluded everyone since the beginning of television.”