With items starting at $2, here’s everything to buy at Ikea in February

Zack, Kelly, and the rest of the gang are super psyched for Ikea’s February collection, launching for a limited time in stores this month. Ikea’s designers have, once again , paid homage to everything from 1960s modernism to the Memphis movement , the latter of which gives us all a chance of living the vision we dreamed about as children–growing up to live our real lives in the Max .

A few highlights of the February collection are the Ädelhet candlestick and tealight holder set ($13 for a set of 3), which combines a stack of cylinders and semi-circles to create a confident, geometric aesthetic. The Möjlighet features a $20 twin duvet set that will add “some attitude and identity to the bed,” according to Ikea. Its juxtaposition of crisp and squiggled patterning is straight out of the Dukakis era. Finally, the Knallgul stationery set (with items $2 and up) almost looks like vintage Swatch watches were transformed with the wave of a wand into notebooks and clipboards.

Why this, why now? Memphis design, and the broader 1980s and ’90s aesthetics, are influencing design today largely because a whole generation of designers grew up on them (or admiring them). The Memphis movement, with its aggressive patterns, vibrant textures, and clashing maximalist geometries, was largely a correction to the extreme minimalism of midcentury modernism. As Ikea continues to reimagine its business–both aesthetically and strategically–releasing these limited edition lines is a way to experiment with new styles without compromising its baseline. Ikea can offer the season’s latest look, but still sell the world its unique brand of Scandinavian minimalism, too.