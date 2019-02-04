Facebook turned 15 on Monday. Here’s its story thus far

When Mark Zuckerberg launched a site he called TheFacebook.com from his Harvard dorm on the afternoon of February 4, 2004, it was clear more or less immediately that he had devised something that was compelling and addictive. Less than a month later, the Harvard Crimson’s Sarah E.F. Milov was already writing of how the nascent social network had “sprung into the Harvard collective consciousness like a Trojan-horse virus.” As it extended its reach to other schools and then the population at large, it did the same to humanity’s collective consciousness, period.

Fast Company didn’t latch onto the phenomenon immediately. But by 2007, we were frequently covering Zuckerberg and his company, and have continued to do so as Facebook has reached 2 billion users, became a profit machine, acquired startups that might otherwise have been its competition, and—most recently—struggled to deal with issues from privacy breaches to fake news to election tampering to matters of life and death.

Herewith, some of our features on the company over the past dozen years, including the seven Zuckerberg cover stories we’ve published to date.

“Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg: Hacker. Dropout. CEO.” (May 2007)

“I’m here to build something for the long term,” Mark Zuckerberg told Fast Company’s Ellen McGirt, who interviewed Facebook’s founder as he tucked into a bowl of breakfast cereal. “Anything else is a distraction.” Our first cover story on Facebook had to deal with the perception that Zuckerberg had made a mistake by not quickly selling his startup to some big media company, as the founders of MySpace had done.

“Facebook is the ‘It’ Company of 2007” (November 2007)

We were so into Facebook in 2007 that we published another big magazine feature on it just six months later after our first. In it, McGirt covered topics such as a new feature called “News Feed” and “rampant speculation about potential advertising models” that might help Facebook be not only popular but also profitable.

“The World’s Most Innovative Companies” (March 2010)

In 2010, we plunked Facebook atop our signature list of innovative businesses. The company, declared McGirt, had “all but vanquished MySpace, and [was] pushing Twitter ever closer to becoming a mere utility for ego-streaming.” Which meant that the next question was whether it was ready to take on the internet’s 800-pound gorilla among 800-pound gorillas: Google.

“The Great Tech War of 2012” (November 2011)

Zuckerberg returned to our cover for a look at the competition between the tech giants. (On some of the covers, that is: Some readers got alternate copies spotlighting Amazon, Apple, or Google.) Inside, Farhad Manjoo mused on Facebook strengths such as its skill at recruiting, its growing expertise at advertising, and—this one would grow more controversial over time—the quantity of data it collected about its 800 million users.