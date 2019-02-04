Need help starting a family? Tesla, eBay, or Spotify may be the best places to work

Which companies are truly dedicated to helping employees start families? The FertilityIQ Family Builder Workplace Index ranked the top workplaces by sector and found quite a few are willing to help workers have a baby.

FertilityIQ, an online guide for fertility solutions, found that the vast majority of IVF patients treated in 2018 paid for most or all of their treatments out of pocket, with barely any assistance from insurance companies. And it’s certainly not cheap: The average patients pays a whopping $22,000 per fertility cycle, and they often need more than one. In fact, more than half of patients undergo a second cycle, while one-third go through three or more treatments.

So while certain companies offer benefits coverage in the form of a lump sum toward care, it often isn’t enough. Nike and Nestle, for example, each offer $25,000. Others are a bit more generous, such as Conair ($100,000).

But the more valuable benefit is that which offers multiple rounds of IVF, with the most valuable being unlimited rounds. The unlimited option is rare, but several companies do offer it, especially in the tech sector–most notably, Tesla, eBay, and Spotify. Those that offered four cycles included Adobe, Lyft, Facebook, Pinterest, ICIMS, Achieve3000, and Akamai.

More and more companies are seeing the importance of fertility benefits in terms of wooing–and keeping–top talent. Mercer, a benefits consulting firm, found that 44% of America’s top employers now offer some sort of IVF benefit, as compared with 37% in 2017.

FertilityIQ states that 23% of the companies on this year’s list newly implemented or “substantially enhanced” their benefits. It noted ExxonMobil, AT&T, Procter & Gamble, Liberty Mutual, Tyson Foods, Northwestern Mutual, General Mills, and Geico as a few that dramatically upgraded their fertility programs to cover multiple IVF cycles.

The fertility market

For the first time, the majority of new moms in the U.S. are over 30, which means medical intervention becomes a more pressing reality for couples. The CDC’s National Survey of Family Growth found that over 7 million women (that’s 12% of American women of reproductive age) have sought fertility treatment services.