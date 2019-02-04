A Parkland victim’s dad shames Louis CK with a macabre standup set

Who: Manuel Oliver, a parent whose son did not survive the Parkland shooting.

Why we care: Louis CK had few boundaries in his personal life, and now that his proclivities have thrust his career and reputation into limbo, he apparently now has zero boundaries in his professional one. In a leaked standup set last December, the comedian debuted some new material about the young survivors of a horrific mass shooting.

“They testify in front of Congress, these kids? What are they doing? You’re young, you should be crazy, you should be unhinged, not in a suit,” he says. “You’re not interesting. Because you went to a high school where kids got shot? Why does that mean I have to listen to you? . . . . You didn’t get shot, you pushed some fat kid in the way, and now I’ve gotta listen to you talking?”

As the leaked set spread around social media channels, many people were upset about the Parkland material.

Few were as upset, however, as Manuel Oliver, a parent whose son was killed in the shooting. Oliver had already transformed into a fierce advocate for gun reform in the months since his son was killed, but hearing the comedian’s jokes about the tragedy fired him up anew. In a video promoting Change the Ref, the organization Oliver and his wife founded in the wake of the shooting, the grieving parent performs a “standup set” about his dead son. The macabre video demonstrates just how unfunny it is to joke about kids killed in a mass shooting–no matter who you are. Indeed, the only thing less funny than Oliver’s video is the Louis CK set it’s intended to shame.

Have a look at the video below.