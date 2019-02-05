4 questions that entrepreneurs must ask themselves

Every entrepreneur knows that as soon as you’ve cleared a hurdle and are celebrating a success, a new challenge arises. My good friend and Okta CFO Bill Losch sounds like a broken record every January when he tells me: “Freddy, now this is going to be our most important year yet.”

He’s right, and he reinforces a message I’ve shared with entrepreneurs over the years: No matter the stage of your company, it’s always about what comes next. The roller-coaster of entrepreneurship begins with what we call the “a-ha moment”–when the light bulb comes on, there’s a clear market need for the product you’ve just dreamt up, and you envision multiple paths that lead to success. But no matter how the journey unfolds, the moments before, during, and after the ideation stage are never quite what you expect.

This week on Zero to IPO, Epic magazine’s Joshua Davis and I spoke with four entrepreneurs about what comes after the epiphany. Namely, the process (or lack thereof) around turning an idea into a reality, roadblocks that feel like Mt. Everest, and key learnings. We asked a few common questions entrepreneurs face during this phase and shared stories on the highs and lows of bringing an idea to life.

1. “How can I make my idea even better?”

As an undergraduate engineering student at Stanford, entrepreneur and Jawbone founder Alex Asseily had a grand vision for wearable technology. Inspired by the mobile revolution, he envisioned an entire ecosystem of wearable communication tools. But over the next few months, he watched his idea whittle down from a full suite of products to just a headset, to eventually just the technology within the headset. Sure, the end product looked completely different from his initial vision, but staying open to change enabled him to establish legitimacy and close his first $1 million round of funding.

If you think you’ve dreamt up the “perfect” product on your first go, think again. Embarking on the entrepreneurial journey means accepting your brilliant idea will go through iterations. Ideas take on many forms before crystallizing into one that captures investors’ interest and customers’ demand, and it has to be durable if you want it to succeed in the long term.

2. “How long does this take?”

Entrepreneurs tend to be optimists: We have grand ideas and want to make them happen as soon as possible. Most of us imagine things running smoothly and efficiently, with everything falling into place. And due to our passionate nature, we also often (and sometimes, drastically) underestimate when it comes to how long it takes to bring initial ideas to life.