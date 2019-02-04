Slack just confidentially filed to go public

If you happen to be in the business, tech, or financial world, you may have already been alerted over Slack that Slack Technologies Inc. has filed papers to go public.

According to a press release (rudely not shared on Slack), the company has submitted the paperwork to the Securities and Exchange Commission preparing to list its Class A common stock. The public listing is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions, and, if we had our way, perhaps a mandatory reversion to its old logo.

While little is known about the specific plans for the public offering, it will undoubtedly be a closely watched stock. The cloud-based inter-office messaging and sharing tool, which was developed in 2013, has become a workplace staple (for better or worse), a means of onboarding new employees, and an important tool making it easier for remote workers to feel part of the workplace.