We rearrange President Trump’s workday schedule to make him more productive

Over the weekend, Axios published a leaked version of President Trump’s daily schedule from the past three months. In it, we learned that Trump is an early riser—he usually wakes up no later than 6 a.m.—and he blocks off many hours, including the first three hours of his workday, for what the White House calls “executive time.”

But according to Axios, Trump rarely spends his morning hours in the Oval Office. He can reportedly be found in the residence watching TV, reading the news, and making countless phone calls to aides, members of Congress, friends, advisers, and other officials. His first meeting of the day—say, an intelligence briefing or 30-minute meeting with his chief of staff—is usually scheduled for 11 a.m. or later.

The leaked schedules indicate that over the last three months, Trump has spent about 60% of his scheduled hours on “executive time.” Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders claims that unstructured time is a key part of Trump’s working style. “President Trump has a different leadership style than his predecessors and the results speak for themselves,” she says. “While he spends much of his average day in scheduled meetings, events, and calls, there is time to allow for a more creative environment that has helped make him the most productive President in modern history.”

Still, given the president’s sleeping habits (and, we imagine, his work load), we have a few recommendations for how he might up his productivity.