Hollywood power publicists start a new firm for the post-MeToo, Twitter trial era

Hollywood has faced a lot of upheaval in the last 18 months, as revelations of sexual abuse and workplace harassment continue to ripple through the industry, and media and entertainment companies face difficult decisions about how to handle them. For example, the discovery of old Tweets has affected the careers of writer-director James Gunn and actor-comedian Kevin Hart.

In an effort to give media and entertainment companies a more proactive approach, today the partners of Principal Communications Group, a leading strategic communications firm, announced that they are launching Foresight Solutions Group to give companies and individuals a more proactive approach to identifying and then mitigating issues. Foresight intends to marry its PR experience with a cyberintelligence platform powered by Edgeworth Security, a security services consulting firm with clients across a wide variety of industries, from automotive to healthcare. (PCG partners Paul Pflug, Melissa Zukerman, and Hans-Dieter Kopal will work for both PCG and Foresight.)

Foresight’s goal is to offer clients research on reputational threats as well as ongoing issues, with the company or person then being able to act on that information before it has a material impact on their business or livelihood. It promises a “red flag” service along with actionable insights. Foresight then intends to deliver bespoke solutions for its clients, from online reputation management to anti-bias training. Foresight is aligned with major anti-discriminatory advocacy groups and will not accept clients trying to avoid criminal prosecution.