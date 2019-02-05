Your online shopping has a startling hidden cost

When I’m browsing for a new outfit online, I instinctively scan a brand’s website, looking for the words, “free shipping and returns.” And if I don’t see a flexible return policy, I think twice about making a purchase. After all, it’s risky to ask a customer to buy jeans or a button-down on the internet. What if it doesn’t fit? What if the color looks different in person?

Over the past two decades, e-commerce has grown rapidly. Today, 27% of apparel sales are made online. There’s no doubt that being able to buy clothes online is more convenient than going to a brick and mortar store, where you need to try out the garments in a public changing room. Instead, we’ve gotten used to browsing from the comfort of our sofa and trying on outfits in our bedrooms. But part of the reason buying clothes online has been so popular is that many brands make it possible to return unwanted items without hassle or cost.

A recent survey found that 40% of all online clothing purchases are returned. Many consumers actually buy clothes with the explicit goal of returning them; for instance, they buy several sizes of the same product to see which one fits. Some consumers also admit to wearing an outfit to pose for a social media photo before returning it. In our haste to slap a return label on a package and ship it back, we tend to ignore the cost of this behavior.

Fashion Revolution wants to shed light on the problem. The Belgian organization brings together people from across the fashion world to help make the industry more humane and sustainable. In a new video, Fashion Revolution shows women trying on clothes on highways, surrounded by trucks and traffic. It’s a way of illustrating that while the act of trying on clothes at home seems fun, convenient, and glamorous, the real cost exists on the highways of the world, where trucks shuttle the goods to and from your house, polluting the atmosphere and contributing to global warming.

It’s hard to pin down the environmental cost of returning clothes specifically, but the evidence suggest that it is significant. In 2016, transportation overtook power plants as the top producer of carbon dioxide emissions for the first time since 1979. A quarter of this footprint comes from medium- and heavy-duty trucks doing last-mile deliveries, after goods have been transported by plane or ship to a warehouse. In the past, trucks only needed to go to clusters of malls or shopping centers, but now they are going back and forth to people’s houses. As Miguel Jaller writes on Vox: “Today, most packages are now going directly to residential addresses. We’ve traded trips to the mall, in relatively fuel-efficient cars, for deliveries to residential neighborhoods by trucks and other vehicles.” And this demand for speedy delivery and returns means that trucks are often less than full than they were previously, which increases the carbon footprint of each individual item you buy or return.

Another cost of returning goods is that many brands can’t resell them. Sometimes the items don’t come back in perfect condition. A silk blouse may be too creased to send to another customer, for instance. Or a part may be missing. Or it may just take too long to process the return that other consumers may no longer be interested in buying the item. Consider what happens to all those holiday sweaters that are given as Christmas presents, then returned. While Fashion Revolution doesn’t delve into this in the video, several industry analysts say that brands bear the cost of this wasted inventory which may ultimately end up in a landfill, unused.