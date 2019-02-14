8 predictions for the state of women entrepreneurship this year

Who runs the world? Well, still, by and large, men. But gradually and strategically—women, if you pay attention to statistics. Over the past two decades, the number of women-owned businesses has grown 114% , compared to the 44% national growth rate for all new companies. As more women venture into entrepreneurship, they will tackle the laundry list of gaps women are continuing to change.

The past year was pivotal in bringing important issues to light. From #MeToo to #TimesUp and the unprecedented number of women running for public office, it was a revolutionary year that touched every industry and group, says corporate futurist for Ford Motor Company, Sheryl Connelly. The shift in dynamics and speech isn’t just happening stateside, but globally. Connelly points out that women internationally are standing together to assert greater control of their rights, their safety, their health, and their success too. “Women aren’t finding opportunities in traditional corporate paths that meet their needs and, as such, are pioneering their own path to find new avenues to flex their skills,” she adds.

And hey, we’re just getting started. Here, female leaders predict entrepreneurism trends for 2019.

1. More women will develop side hustles

By definition, entrepreneurism takes on many forms: From five-person startups to 200-strong enterprises and one-woman shows, becoming your own boss doesn’t follow a check-sheet of requirements. Connelly shares even if women aren’t prepared to hire another person in their big idea, women are more likely to develop a side hustle than men in the next year. According to a Harris Poll, 75% of women reported seeking a side hustle for additional income (compared to 58% of men) and 28% of millennial women are already in the throes of juggling. And a juggle it is, since Connelly shares women spend more time with one half of their attention in a traditional corporate job and another half in their gig life, in large because they aren’t funded or embraced at the same rate as men. The more they—ahem—hustle though, the better those numbers will change in their favor in years to come.

2. Startups focused on improving the lives of women will continue to grow

Most of the world’s most profitable companies are those that solve real issues everyone faces. These pain points move numbers as people invest in anything and everything that works to make life easier, less expensive, or happier. Considering women are the largest consumers, those female founders who focus on struggles or difficulties within their sex are often among the most successful. General partner at Katalyst Ventures, Susan Choe predicts this year, more and more of the “FemTech” type of companies will start to emerge across all industries. From MTailor, StyleSeat, and The Real Real in fashion, to Modern Fertility, Kindbody, and Prelude Fertility in reproductive tech, it’s estimated this area of entrepreneurism is set to become a $50 billion market by 2025. “Women aren’t only leading an explosion of female-focused startups, they’re driving deep technological evolution by investing directly in tech enriching our lives—and more women are leading those projects,” she adds.

3. Successful female entrepreneurs will work to close the VC gap

Stomach this, if you can: Female founders received a mere 2% of venture capital dollars in 2017. And wait, it gets more sickening, as Connelly shares seed amounts in female-only founded startups since 2012 have remained between 4% to 5% of all seed dollars, while that percentage skyrockets for male-only founded teams, who reportedly raised between 83% to 85%. CEO of The Female Quotient, Shelly Zails notes these dismal numbers ignite trailblazers to clear the way for accelerated growth in 2019 and beyond. Even with fewer dollars being tossed into the ring, women provide the proof in the pudding, since research indicates women-owned companies deliver more than twice as much per dollar invested. In fact, Kevin O’Leary from Shark Tank says 95% of his returns come from companies led by the ladies, Zalias shares.

This year, more and more women will work to close this outlandish gap by teaming together. This women-for-women prediction is one that all experts cited as impactful and on the rise, as successful female entrepreneurs are teaming together tirelessly to raise budding founders up the ladder. Connelly shares from Bumble Fund’s $1 million commitment to Rent the Runway’s Project Entrepreneur and All Raise, fueling female success is taking new heights.